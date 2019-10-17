Mary Louise Crossley 1934 – 2019

Mary Crossley put down her needle and thread as she passed on October 11, 2019 to join her late husband John.

Mary was born in Alhambra, California. During the early 1940’s, her family lived in Carson City, Nevada and even spent a long winter in Bodie, California. At four years old, Mary started sewing together scraps from her mother’s projects. During the World War II and Korean War years, she sewed to help make ends meet. Her family settled in northern California where Mary graduated from Willows High School and Holy Rosary Academy in Woodland, California. Mary attended Sacramento State University where she earned a degree in Art. There she met the love of her life, John, whom she married in 1956. They welcomed three children into their lives: Donald, Theresa and Robert. While caring for her young family, Mary’s knowledge and abilities as a seamstress excelled as she took tailoring classes in Sacramento.

John and Mary moved to Carson City in 1968. In charge of the household, she stayed involved in John and the children’s activities, while continuing to hone her sewing skills. Soon, she taught sewing through the Arts Alliance and the community college system. She taught tailoring at the Brewery Arts Center for several years. She accepted orders for wedding dresses, suits and custom clothing alterations along with teaching sewing in her home studio.

Mary was a true believer in higher education and was an active member of the Carson City Association of University Women (AAUW) for many years. She was involved in community groups including the Girl Scouts, Carson City Little League and Arts Alliance. She loved all things art supporting the start and growth of the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City. Mary and John were happy to have traveled throughout the United States and abroad.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John, just four months ago.

She is survived by her son Donald (Sue) Crossley and grandson Kyle (Kelsey) Crossley; daughter Theresa (Wayne) Glazner and grandson Joseph Glazner; son Robert (Renee Amore) Crossley and granddaughter Le-An (Jared) Roberts; and her sister Janice Scruggs. Mary enjoyed the company of five great grandchildren.

Mary loved her large extended family, whom she maintained excellent relationships with throughout her life.

Mary will be greatly missed by her family, relatives and friends.

A private family service will take place.