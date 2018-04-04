Mary Rose “Mosey” Covington

Mary Rose “Mosey” CovingtonApril 4, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) April 4, 2018Mary Rose "Mosey" Covington, 75, died April 2, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesMaryAnne Elizabeth Gagner-HommaMary Luisa VargasBunny PascalPatrick Anthony “Pat” ConroyTrending SitewideIn the (Ed’s) Doghouse, woman released after sobering up, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office.Report: Jilted Genoa man jumps from moving vehicleFour people killed in fiery Bridgeport crashChao in Carson for DOT eventCarson City housing market improved; cost still a concern