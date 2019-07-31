Mary Stuchell

Mary Ann Stuchell Dec 6, 1931 ~ Jul 23, 2019

In loving memory, Mary Ann John Stuchell, born in Hyde Park, PA 1931, and passed away in the comfort of her home with her family by her side, July 23, 2019.

She completed nursing school at St. Francis in Pittsburgh, traveled around the world as a nurse and Navy wife, bringing five children into this world, and finally settling down in Carson City, Nevada. She was an RN at Carson Tahoe Hospital, finishing her career as an Administrative Coordinator and a well-respected member of our community.

She is pre-deceased by her husband, Harry R. Stuchell, and is survived by her children Elizabeth Stuchell, Susan Ikehara, Christine Stuchell, Constance Hanses, and Ian Stuchell, and grandchildren Brittany Stuchell, Sarah Rector, David Viola, Hilary Hanses, Harry Hanses, Hana Ikehara, Kai Ikehara, and great grand daughter Natalie Rector.

Oh the things she’s been apart of, from working with Dr. Benjamin Spock of the psych hospital in Pittsburgh, to the soldiers flown straight from the MASH units in Vietnam to Japan, she handled her life with integrity and grace. God has indeed blessed you, mom.

A mass will be held for her at Corpus Christi Catholic Church on August 3rd at 10:00.