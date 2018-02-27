MaryAnn (Tresnit) Streeter Rodgers passed away peacefully in her sleep at home Saturday, February 24, 2018.

She was born in Kellogg, Idaho to Joseph and Helen Tresnit. She lived in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and Lake Tahoe, Nevada before moving to Carson City in 1959.

MaryAnn was president of the Leisure Club, a 4-H leader and lifelong member of the international Order of the Rainbow. She enjoyed her long nursing career, spending winters in Los Cabos, Mexico and gardening. She loved her family and pets immensely.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Mildred and brother Milan Tresnit.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 30 years Archie Rodgers; daughter Debbie and son-in-law Gary Helseth; brother Robert Tresnit; sister-in-law Jerri Tresnit; nephews, Morey, Joe and Travis (Julie, Sadie) Tresnit; niece Milani (Eddy) McKinley and extended family.

At her request, no service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, MaryAnn requested that those who desire to do so, make a donation to the Nevada Humane Society, 549 Airport Rd., Carson City, NV. 89701.

A SILENT TEAR

Just close your eyes and you will see

All the memories that you have of me

Just sit and relax and you will find

I'm really still there inside your mind

Don't cry for me now I'm gone

For I am in the land of song

There is no pain, there is no fear

So dry away that silent tear

Don't think of me in the dark and cold

For here I am, no longer old

I'm in that place that's filled with love

Known to you all, as "UP ABOVE"

-Gaynor Llewellyn

Walton's Chapel of the Valley is trusted with arrangements.