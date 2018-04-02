On March 24th, 2018, MaryAnne Elizabeth Gagner-Homma passed away.

She was a truly beautiful soul and amazing wife and mother. She was the light of her family and brought so much joy, laughter, and inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

She grew up in Corona, California, playing in her family's orange groves with her four older brothers, Gerry, Mike, Jim, and Bill.

She attended Cal Poly Pomona and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business. She married Pete Homma at the age of 24 and later moved to Fallon, Nevada where they had a dairy farm and raised a family. She lives on in her three daughters, Jessica, RoseMary, and Grace, along with her husband Pete, and her parents, Bill and Judy.

She fought and won so many battles with her health over the years and was the epitome of strength, courage, and positivity. She left this world surrounded by her family praying over her and loving her as she joined God in heaven. Although she left her family far too soon, they find peace in knowing that she is no longer suffering.

The service will be held on Friday, April 6th, at 11am in St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Corona, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you kindly make a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.