Matilda (Sis) Elwinger Horst

A Memorial Service to remember Sis’s life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 pm at the Galena Creek Recreation Center, 18350 Mt. Rose Highway. Look for the sign by the entrance. Drive past the visitor center and follow signs to the Bearmat picnic area. Refreshments and food will be served.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Nevada Humane Society, 2825 Longley Lane, Suite B, Reno, NV 89502 or online at https://nevadahumanesociety.org/donate/