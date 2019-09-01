Matilda (Sis) Moeller Elwinger Horst January 11, 1937 ~ August 28, 2019

Sis passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019 surrounded by her family from complications of pneumonia.

Sis was born on January 11, 1937 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She graduated from Broad Ripple High School and was a proud alumni of Western Woman’s College at Miami University of Ohio. There she fell in love with Robert “Jerry” Elwinger and they married in 1958. They had a happy, nomadic, corporate life and raised 3 children and helped raise 2 grandchildren. They eventually settled in Reno because they loved the mountains and opened Fast Photo on Plumb Lane in 1981. Jerry passed away from cancer in 2000.

Sis found solace and a second love with Eric Horst and they married in 2002. Sis and Eric shared many happy years together dancing and exploring the world. They also loved the outdoors and camped all over the Sierras.

Sis was incredibly generous and a master correspondent who never forgot a birthday, anniversary or holiday. Her memory and cards were legendary.

Her love of books is a legacy passed on to all her descendants and her love for her dogs Max, Cisco and J Dean was deep and unconditional.

She lived a full, adventure filled life and her incredible, unique spirit will be deeply missed by her family and many life long friends.

Sis is survived by her second husband, Eric Horst; and her three daughters: Elizabeth Hooper, Vickie Martin (Jim) and Angela Sullivan (Adam). She was very proud of her 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for friends and family will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to the Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the trusted care of Walton’s Ross Burke & Knobel, 775-323-4154.