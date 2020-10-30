April 2, 1979 – October 9, 2020

Matthew A. Goldy, a resident of Gardnerville, NV, and a California native, passed away unexpectedly, and peacefully, on October 9, 2020, at the age of 41, surrounded by his loving family.

Matthew was born April 2, 1979, in Santa Rosa, CA. After graduating high school, Matthew was a successful entrepreneur throughout California before retiring in Nevada as a Lead Firearms Specialist.

He leaves behind his soulmate and cherished wife, Molly, as well as their two children, Taylor and Kayley. Matthew also is survived by his father, Marshall; his “mama,” Anne; his brother, Daniel; his best friend and cousin, Jimmy Clark; and many other extended family members.

Matthew was preceded in death by his mother, Rita Haley of Cotati, CA.

There will be a Celebration of Matthew’s Life on November 21, 2020. Please RSVP by Nov 10th to Anne Goldy at akinseygoldy@gmail.com. COVID protocols will apply.