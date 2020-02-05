Matthew L Schmidt Feb 23, 1954 – Jan 2, 2020

On Thursday, January 2, 2020, Matthew L Schmidt was called home at the age of 65. Matt was born in San Francisco, CA on February 23,1954. He lived in Fallon, Nevada with his wife Monique who is deceased four years ago, January 31, 2016 where they enjoyed the outdoors, feeding the ducks, their two cats (Cheddar and Kitty). Matt was kind, loving, caring and compassionate to everyone indiscriminately. He and Monique always said, “We don’t care about the money, we are content and happy with life.”

Matt Schmidt is survived by his two sisters Mickey Beale and Laurie Grace, 3 step-children, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Monique A Roberts-Schmidt, mother and father.

A celebration of life for Matt Schmidt will be on February 29th, (Saturday) 2020 at Swill Coffee and Wine, 3366 Lakeside Court, Reno, Nevada 89509 from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm.