Matthew Lafayette Mahe

Provided Photo

It is with great sadness that the family of Matthew Mahe announces his passing.

Matthew was born on December 31, 1981, in Carson City, Nevada and passed away on June 30, 2020, in Reno, Nevada.

Matthew attended Carson High School and after high school had a variety of occupations including owning and operating Gills Rock N Reef in Reno and eventually settling upon commercial painting.

He loved music and was an exceptionally talented artist who particularly enjoyed drawing and painting. He will be remembered for his deep discussions, unique sense of humor and intellect.

He is survived by his parents, George and Patricia Mahe, his sisters, Jennifer Mahe and Miranda Smith, and his nieces and nephews. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Arrangements are in the trusted care of Fitzhenry’s Funeral Home, 775-882-2644.