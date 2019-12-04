Maudie Long July 2, 1927 – November 24, 2019

Maudie Long passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, November 24, 2019. Maudie was born on July 2nd, 1927 in Connerville Oklahoma, a daughter of Luther and Sarah Hilton. Maudie was the youngest of five children. Her siblings were Jewel Bonner, Evert Hilton, Leslie Hilton, Opal Ogle and Merle McLaughlin. The Hilton family were proud members of the Chickasaw Indian Nation.

Residing in Carson City for over 60 years, she was very proud to have worked for the Legislative Counsel and in retirement was a Secretary to multiple Senators. Maudie loved traveling, especially fishing trips to Northern Nevada, gardening and her grandbabies. Maudie was a devoted member to the Soroptimists and Carson Tahoe Auxillary for many years.

She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a hard worker, devoted and loyal. She was strong, fiercely independent and some would say stubborn. Maudie went above and beyond to assist others and regularly volunteered to assist with several charity organizations and events.

She will be missed by family and numerous friends. The family expresses appreciation to the amazing staff of Expressions Memory Care here in Carson City. Special thanks to the compassionate doctors and nurses at Carson Tahoe Medical Center and her concierge physician who helped to provide invaluable care to Maudie and her family.

She is reunited in heaven with her husband, James Long.

Maudie is survived by her three sons, Harold Long, Bartley Long and Kevin Long; two grandchildren, Holly Long and Kelly Long and one great grandchild, Mike James (MJ).

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, December 13, 2019 at First Presbyterian church located at 306 West Musser Street in Carson City.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association of Northern Nevada, 639 Isbell Road, Suite 240, Reno NV 89509.