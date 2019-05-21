Sept 13, 1946 - April 26, 2019

Surrounded by love with her family by her side, Maureen (Mo) Cauley-Hughes died peacefully at her home on Friday, April 26, 2019 in Carson City, Nevada. Mo was 72 years old.

Mo entered the world a celebrity! She made headlines in The San Mateo Times as being the first baby born on Friday the 13th in September

1946. Mo was born to the late Vincent C. Cauley and the late Rita R. Fischer. Mo was the oldest of her two siblings, Nancy (Presley) and Tim (Cauley).

Mo worked for the Carson City School District. She was a Computer Specialist. According to colleagues, Mo was known as the “Computer Guru”. She retired in 2001.In Mo’s leisure time she adored spending time with her grandchildren and family, loved traveling to Hawaii and Ireland, golf,

gardening and her beloved dog, Coco.

Mo is survived by her daughters and their husbands Heather Deitrick & John Deitrick, and Jenn Hipp & Jason Gunderman; cherished grandchildren Addison Deitrick and Aiden Deitrick; sister Nancy Presley and partner Donald Bilteau; brother Tim Cauley and sister-in-law Karen Cauley; nephews Tim and Sean Presley; Shelby Cauley; Bridget (Cauley) Hoover & Thomas Hughes. We will treasure and celebrate the gifts that Mo’s life brought to all of her family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held St. Peters Episcopal Church, 314 N Division St, Carson City, June 8, 2019 at 11:00.

A special thanks and gratitude to Eden Hospice for the dedicated and compassionate care that they provided.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eden Hospice, 907 Mountain St, Carson City NV 89703.