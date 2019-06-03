The Rash family has lost its patriarch, Dara Max. Son of Robert and Kathryne Rash, Max was born in Wilshire, Ohio in 1932. He grew up in Ohio and Indiana, graduating from Huntington High and attending Huntington College. He enlisted in the Navy in 1951 and sailed on a US Goodwill tour of Europe after a time stationed at Fallon.After marrying Haskellene in 1954, Max moved his new wife to Fallon to begin their life and family. He began work at Frazzini’s and at a saddle shop, then moved to TCID/Electric, where he began climbing poles and worked his way up to District Superintendent. He worked at what became Sierra Pacific until his retirement.Max was a man who committed wholeheartedly to whatever he set out to do. He put God first, was proud to serve his country and his family, and worked hard with his hands to serve the people around him. He loved his horses throughout his entire life. He was a member of the Kiwanis service club, where he cooked hundreds of pancakes from a 5-gallon bucket on Labor Days. He served on the Churchill County Planning Commission, as well as the Recreation Commission, where he helped to introduce to Fallon many of the ballparks and the fairground of today.After retirement, Max was able to work on his favorite things: restoring his antique tractors (and driving the big ones), leatherwork, and singing in the Silver Sage Quartet for a season. He spent many of his last years renovating the Country Church building.Max is survived by his wife, Haskellene, daughter Daralene Frenette and son Hoby, 7 grandchildren and 4 ¾ great-grandchildren. His daughter Daina has gone on before him.We will miss him, but we know he has gone on his “last ride”, a journey to Jesus his Savior that he was looking forward to taking.Arrangements are in the care of The Gardens Funeral Home, 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, NV, 775-423-8928.