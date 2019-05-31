Maxine McCall Endacott

November 19, 1930 - May 19, 2019Maxine (McCall) Endacott, age 88 years, passed away with quiet dignity in Sparks, Nevada, on 19 May. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Captain Jack A. Endacott, USN (Ret), who passed away in mid April.Maxine was born in Norman, Oklahoma to parents Ida (Hogg) and Robert R. McCall. She and her siblings, Robert and Mary, eventually moved with their mother to Colorado Springs, CO where she graduated from high school. While attending University of Colorado in nearby Boulder, she met and married Jack A. Endacott, a dashing young Navy pilot, on 17 December 1950. Together, they embarked on a 32-year Navy career adventure.Maxine was the wind beneath Jack’s wings. She kept the home fires burning allowing him to fully focus on naval service during two wars, 10 deployments, three commanding officer tours, Pentagon duty and 14 moves. During her husband’s Navy 6-9-month deployments, she not only supported Jack, but, also assisted the Navy families under her husband’s command while rearing three children. She eagerly took on the responsibilities of a commanding officer’s spouse, keeping the morale & welfare of enlisted and officer families as a top priority. She also volunteered numerous hours of service to the Navy Relief Society assisting Navy and Marine Corps families through hardships. Of note, Maxine valued everyone with whom she came into contact and she placed a strong emphasis on remembering people’s names.Navy assignments took the family from East Coast to West Coast multiple times, with Jack and Maxine always teaching and instilling to the children an appreciation of the history and beauty of this country. While their father was deployed, she made life fun and adventurous, even taking her three children camping in Yosemite National Park by herself, no small feat. Her children remember her always being there for them in all their activities from scouting to sports to cheerleading events.Following Navy life, Maxine and her husband returned to their beloved Colorado and settled in Estes Park near the towering Rocky Mountains. They remained there for 20 years and participated in local charitable and service organizations such as Rotary and PEO Chapter AV. They also hosted many mountain themed family events for their children and grandchildren.As time and their ages advanced, Maxine and Jack moved to Nevada to be closer to family. They enjoyed living at the Cascades of the Sierra retirement community in Sparks. Maxine leaves a memory of a mother who was selfless, funny and even stubborn at times. Yet, regardless of the challenges she faced in life, including Parkinson’s disease, she always demonstrated her devotion and love to her family.Maxine is survived by her sister, Mary Wildish of Spring Hill, FL; her three children: Steven (Dana), Lawrence (Donna) Endacott, Cynthia Kershaw plus seven grandchildren. She and Jack will be buried at Arlington National Ceremony in Washington, D.C. with full military honors in September.