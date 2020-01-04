Melanie Mullins Wilhelm April 16, 1944 – December 14, 2019

Melanie Mullins Wilhelm, age 75, passed away peacefully at home on December 14, 2019 with her daughter by her side.

Melanie was a long time resident of the Carson City and Dayton areas, she will be missed by many. She is survived by her two children and 5 grandchildren. She also leaves behind a brother and extended family members.

Melanie was a strong, independent woman, a loyal friend, and always willing to help others. She will be remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor. She was a member of the Dayton Valley Community Church and the Order of the Eastern Star, Esther Chapter in Carson City.

The memorial service will be held at the Dayton Valley Community Church, 407 V&T Way on January 18, 2020 at 11am.