November 27, 1978 ~ November 28, 2018

Melinda Dawn Hiibel, 40 of Fallon, NV, formerly from Iowa City, Iowa lost her hard-fought battle with cancer on Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

Melinda was born on November 27, 2018 to Roger Slagle. Melinda often spoke of her love for Roger and how proud she was to be his daughter. Melinda attended Clear Creek Amana High School. She took tremendous pride in encouraging others to follow her example of continuously learning, graduating from Kirkwood Community College with a degree in Nursing in 2010.

Melinda worked many jobs early in her life, including Taco Johns and early childhood education. She started at the University of Iowa as a nursing assistant on the Burn Treatment Center. She continued to work on the Burn Unit while she completed her RN thru Kirkwood. She continued to work as an RN in the University of Iowa Burn Unit, until she and her family moved to Nevada in 2015, where she accepted a position at Banner Churchill Hospital in the ER. She loved the new field and excelled at her work. In 2017 she transferred from ER to the Infusion Center. Melinda was very successful in Infusion and very proud of her new skill set. She was loved by patients and received many awards for the excellent patient care she provided. Even through her struggle with cancer, Melinda continued to maintain a big smile and loving words for her patients.

More than everything else in her life, Melinda loved her family. Melinda met her husband Jason in Phoenix in 2000; they were married in Las Vegas three weeks later and celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on November 4, 2018. They were blessed with two beautiful girls, Nadina and Meleah. She loved her girls beyond words. She was proud of the girls that they are and the

women she wanted to see them grow into. She is also survived by her brother, Toby (Danielle) Slagle of Fairfax, Iowa.

Melinda had many passions in her life. First and second were her family and her career, but she pursued many other passions. She was a fantastic artist, she loved painting and crafts. She enjoyed camping and floating down the river in a tube, kayak or a canoe. She loved her friends and was truly a social butterfly. Melinda's ready smile and bubbly personality will be missed by many people. Everyone who loved her agrees, she made them a better person, just by knowing her.

Services will be held at The Gardens Funeral Home in Fallon on Tuesday, December 4th at 4pm, time for sharing with family and friends after the service.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Hills Community Center in Hills, Iowa on Saturday, December 8th, from 1-5 pm. Melinda wanted a party there, so come prepared to honor her memory with stories and fun.

A memorial fund has been established. Contributions may be directed to the family at home or at the services.