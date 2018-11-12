March 9, 1923 – November 4, 2018

Melvin "Mel" Thomas Cowperthwaite passed away on November 4, 2018, at his home in Carson City, Nevada.

Mel was born March 9, 1923 in Coal Creek, Colorado to Raymond and Annie Cowperthwaite. After graduating from high school, he enrolled in Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado, majoring in physical education. After completing his first two years of college, Mel enlisted in the US Navy and served in World War II. After his discharge from the Navy, he returned to Western State College to finish his bachelor's degree and continued on to complete a master's degree in mathematics.

While at Western State, Mel met Josephine "Jo" Lawler and the two married in Mandan, North Dakota on August 21, 1947.

Mel and Jo moved to Carson City, Nevada in 1949, where Mel accepted a job as P.E. teacher and football coach at Carson High School. He took a break from teaching to pursue other ventures, some of which included opening a service station, a furniture store, and the Stone Market. Mel was also a dedicated volunteer firefighter for over 20 years, and a highway patrolman. He eventually returned to education and retired as the principal of Bordewich Bray Elementary School in 1983. He was also an avid golfer and bowler.

Mel was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jack.

Mel is survived by his wife of 71 years, Josephine, his daughter Jerie Adamson (Howard), his sons Melvin Thomas II and Lance (Pam), and his three grandchildren, Tommy, Lance Jr. and Katie.

Services will be held at Walton's Chapel of the Valley on November 13, 2018, at 11:00 a.m.