Melvin Thomas Cowperthwaite
November 6, 2018
Melvin Thomas Cowperthwaite, 95, passed away on November 4, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 775-882-4965.