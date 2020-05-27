Meredith "Bud" J. Howard

Provided Photo

Bud Howard, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away of natural causes on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the age of 92 while surrounded by his family at his home in Carson City.

Bud was born a third generation Carsonite to Meredith B. and Gladys Howard on October 6, 1927. He graduated from Carson High School in 1945, and just weeks later enlisted in the Army and was sent to Oregon State College to study engineering as part of the Army Specialized Training Program (ASTP). He served the remainder of his enlistment as a surgical technician in Tokyo, Japan during WWII. In April of 1947, Bud returned home and began working for the Nevada State Printing Office where he continued to work for another 50 years, retiring as the Assistant State Printer.

In June of 1952, Bud married the love of his life, Merle Laird, who was also a native Carsonite, and they had 2 children, Gail and Dean.

When he wasn’t tinkering around the house, Bud could be found enjoying one of his many hobbies, including hunting, fishing, mountain biking, scuba diving, camping, back packing, skiing, and bowling. His passion for bowling started while in the Army and continued until the age of 91, during which time he served in many capacities for the Bowling Association. He also spent 24 years patiently teaching hundreds of children to ski in the Carson City Junior Ski Program.

Bud’s witty, light-hearted, and amiable qualities were woven into the fabric of his being, and he was always striving to be kind to others.

Bud is survived by his wife, Merle, of 68 years, daughter Gail and husband Bruce, son Dean and wife Kendall, grandchildren Laura, Andrew, and Jessie, great-grandchildren Heaven, Meredith, Sarah, and Katelyn, sister in-laws Pat, Jean, and Rosemary, brother in-law Ivan, and hundreds of loving cousins and in-laws.

He was preceded in death by his father Meredith, Mother Gladys, sister Ethel Harper, sister in law Louise, and brother in laws Victor, Earl, and Roger.

Per Bud’s wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the Howards ask that friends and family spread love for each other and passion for Nevada’s great outdoors in Bud’s memory.

As Bud’s soul lifted off from his beloved home of 60 years just after 4am on Friday the 15th, the ground shook from a 6.5-Magnitude earthquake and has continued to rumble ever since as he says his final goodbyes. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.