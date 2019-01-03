Michael Allen Pharris

March 7, 1950 ~ December 24, 2018

Michael left this Earth on Monday, December 24th unexpectedly in his home in Carson City, NV.

Born on March 7th, 1950, Michael started his life in San Francisco. Father Leland entered the military and the Pharris family had various homes around the world including England, Montana and the Carson City / Lake Tahoe area. Upon Michael's grandfather, Samuel Pharris, passing while living in Marla Bay where the family relocated to.

Michael was a good student, athlete and a deep lover of friends, family, dogs and co-workers, all of which he indeed loved deeply. His simple and non-pretentious approach to life was

admirable in today's society.

Mike is survived by his son Mike Jr., daughter-in-law Eileen, granddaughters Kira and Lana, daughter Katherine Theresa, sister Kathy Mills and brother Patrick Pharris.

Life won't be the same, you will be sorely missed Mike, God Bless.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 12th @ 1pm at the Crossroads Lounge located at 300 E. Winnie Ln, Carson City, NV, 775-461-3988.