In Loving Memory of Michael Anthony Kuntz March 15, 1960 ~ August 15, 2019

Mike was taken away too soon. He was the victim of a hit and run on 6 Mile Canyon in Dayton, NV. Mike and all of his 5 girls (Whippets) died at the scene.

Mike was my world, someone whom I could call on anytime. He was a quiet, gentle, loving ex-husband and my best friend. He would literally give you the shirt off his back and help anyone in need.

During our monthly visits, with our 9 pups total, we would have a hoot playing in the obstacle course he built in his backyard for his girls.

Our goofy antics and love of adventure which included some extreme sports, during the past 24 years, will always be treasured, and oh the stories we could tell… no one will ever be able to take that away from me.

We are forever grateful to our dog family of breeders: Bill, Shawn, Amanda and Carolyn, Karen and of course Scott.

Fly High Mike and spread those wings wide… – Lisa B.

Prayers and love to Mom Kuntz, Mike’s brothers and sisters and all other members of his extended family.

In honor of Mike’s wishes, there will not be a local memorial service.

A GoFundMe account for Mike and his 5 girls has been opened under Michael Kuntz to erect a memorial in his honor in Dayton, NV. Any additional funds will be donated to the local animal shelters.