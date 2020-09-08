Michael J. Perna

Michael J. Perna completed his life cycle on August 29, 2020.He was born January 19, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA.

He served in the U.S. Navy as an electrician aboard LCI 1032. He was a general contractor in Pompano Beach, Florida from 1957 to 1973. He was a member of VFW. Kit Carson Post 3276.

He leaves behind many who loved him. His son Mark, daughter Joan, sister Carol, grandchildren, great grandchildren, a niece and nephews along with numerous wonderful friends.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, 9/11/2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Lone Mountain Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to all his friends, the Reno V.A., Eden Hospice and Waltons Chapel of the Valley for helping them through this very difficult and sorrowful time.

