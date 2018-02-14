Michael J Santucci

November 15, 1969 ~ February 2, 2018

Michael was born on November 15, 1969 in Walnut Creek, CA went to the Lord February 2, 2018 in his home in Gardnerville, NV.

Michael grew up in the Bay Area and Sacramento where he enjoyed motorcycles, cars, and sports – 49ers, Giants, and Warriors.

He was a pool contractor and electrician, building the very elite type of pools. He loved all, especially his son Jack. He moved to Las Vegas for a short period to pursue building pools and extreme water features, but was unable to land contracts and returned home.

Preceded in death by his father Lawrence J Santucci; grandparents Ralph & Alice Santucci; and Stanley & Marie Cichon.

He is survived by his son Jack Santucci; mother Christine Santucci; uncle Greg Santucci; brother Steven Santucci; and sister Gina Hale.

A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, February 21st at 11 am at St. Gall's Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Ln, Gardnerville, and will be followed by a reception at Fitzhenry's Carson Valley Funeral Home in Gardnerville from 12 – 2 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

To share a memory of Michael Santucci, please visit http://www.fitzhenrysfuneralhome.com.