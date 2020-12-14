Michael John James, 41 years old.

Mike was an empowering husband, father, son, brother, and friend.

Mike is the Honorable son of Danny and Leslie James. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly James; his son, Michael; his three daughters, Hailey, Lilly, and Chloe; his parents, Danny and Leslie; his brother, Danny; and his two sisters, Summer (James) Mott and Heather (James) Kirkwood. Mike was born in Arizona but moved to Reno/Sparks when he was 18 and considered it his home from that moment on.

Mike was an honest straight-talking man who had a strong moral compass. He used that compass to fortify the people around him. He was passionately devoted to his family, especially his wife and four children. He was a strong and respected financial advisor who protected and emboldened his clients. Mike was a genuine and hilarious person who could make anyone laugh.

There are no words to describe the loss that will be felt by all those who knew Mike James. There are also no words to describe the joy laughter and strength he brought to the world around him that and his beautiful family are his legacy.

