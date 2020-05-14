Michael Moreland

Provided Photo

On May 12, 2020, Mike unexpectedly passed away at his Carson City home of natural causes. He was born to Bill and Glendoris Moreland in Livermore, CA on Oct. 29. 1946.

Mike was a Veteran, having proudly served his country in the Vietnam Conflict as a Seabee in the United States Navy. After his service, most of his career was in the car industry in Carson City and Reno, NV and Denver, CO, until his retirement in 2012. Mike was an old car fan, having attended and participated in many Hot August Night events, showing off his beloved ’61 Impala convertible.

Mike was predeceased by his father Bill, sister Jennifer, and brothers Jeff and Casey.

He is survived by wife Dotty, mother Glendoris, son Mike, Jr. (Briana), daughter Tara, brothers Doug (Candi) and Steve (Corinne) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mike and Dotty traveled extensively here and abroad, having taken many cruises and tours while making many friends along the way. Mike was well known and well liked throughout his life time. He liked everyone and everyone liked him. He will be terribly missed by friends, family and devoted dog, Holly. Our lives will never be the same.

A viewing will be held at Walton’s Funeral Home at 1281 N. Roop St., Carson City on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 1-3 pm, with a reception to follow from 4 -6 pm at the family home.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a small graveside service with limited attendance will be on May 21 at 11:00 am at Mountain View Cemetery in Reno.

A Celebration of Life event will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Nevada Humane Society in Mike’s name would be greatly appreciated.