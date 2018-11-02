August 1, 1950 – October 23, 2018

Michael Walter McKenzie was born August 1, 1950 in San Francisco to Walter and Loyola (Doherty) McKenzie. He grew up in Pacifica and San Francisco, graduating from Terra Nova High School in Pacifica and San Francisco State University.

Mike spent the majority of his career working in the Casino laundry industry, having been at one time or another the Laundry Manager for Caesar's Lake Tahoe, Harrah's Lake Tahoe, Harvey's Lake Tahoe, and finally the Peppermill in Reno prior to his retirement.

Mike enjoyed both playing and watching golf, cheering on the San Francisco 49ers and Giants, and the annual family vacation, especially the ones to Hawaii. His positive nature and ability to listen and comfort everyone from family to employees is especially missed. He had a natural curiosity and interest in talking to people, so that if you left him for a while, when you came back more often than not he could tell you all about the bartender, or nurse, or even someone taking a walk past the house.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, brother Mark, ex-wife Mary, and daughter Melanie. He is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Jennifer, daughter Monica and her husband Will, sister Jennifer, grandchildren Hunter, Kyleigh and Cayden, numerous cousins, and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Carson Plaza Conference Center located at 211 E. 9th Street in Carson City on Saturday, November 17th from 11:00 to 4:00 pm. The family requests for you to come dressed in either Hawaiian apparel or your favorite San Francisco 49ers or San Francisco Giants attire. The family welcomes and encourages everyone who knew Mike to come and share your memories.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the American Cancer Society or your favorite charity.