July 3, 1952 ~ July 24, 2019

Long time Fallon resident Michael William Ball passed away surrounded by loved ones on July 24, 2019 at Banner Churchill Hospital in Fallon Nevada. Mike was born to Leo and Myrtle Ball on July 3, 1952 in Oakland, California.

Mike’s family moved to Fallon in 1978. He quickly became a staple in the community as the produce manager at Raley’s. Fallon was an ideal place to raise his 5 children, coach them in softball and baseball and become a mentor to many at the Fallon Golf Course. IF you were lucky enough to know Mike, you knew he was a devoted family man and an amazing friend.

He is survived by his wife Vicky, his brother Jim and his children Michelle (Rusty) White, Trudie Grondin, Corbie (Mark) Maibauer, Jamie Ball, Charlie Grondin and his 12 grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6-9pm at the Fallon Golf Course. Arrangements by Smith Family Funeral Home and Crematory-Fallon, 775-423-2255.