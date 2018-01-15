October 30, 1959 ~ January 9, 2018

Michael William Hart passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Fallon on January 9, 2018.

Mike was born in Fallon on October 30, 1959 to Joseph (Bud) and Viola Hart.

He had attended Churchill County Schools, graduating from Churchill County High School.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Bud.

He is survived by his mother, Viola; sister, Toni; sons, Mikie, Travis and Nathan; and three grandchildren.

A Celebration of Mike's life will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 11:00 am at The Gardens Chapel.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775 423-8928