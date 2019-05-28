Michaele Erica Uphold-Scott

January 13, 1954 ~ May 23, 2019

With a heavy heart we announce the untimely and unexpected passing of Michaele Uphold/Scott.

Michaele was born in Fresno, CA to Dr. William and Ursula Uphold. Michaele initially attended school in Oakhurst and thereafter graduated from Fresno High School.

After her marriage to David Mayer and the birth of her beloved twins, Jason and Melissa, she devoted most of her time to their care.

Several years later Michaele married Alan Scott and remained in the Fresno area. When Alan became gravely ill, Michaele moved to Carson City, Nevada to care for him and be near his family. After Alan's passing, Michaele stayed and built a new life with work in retail, both at Kmart and Walmart, accumulating many friends along the way.



Michaele's infectious laughter, quick wit, and generous nature made her easy to love. This engendered a caring support system, especially with her daughter Melissa, upon whom she fully relied. The time in Carson City enable her to devote more time to her little granddaughters and enjoy family interactions.

Michaele is survived by her children, Melissa, Ridgel (Kenneth), granddaughters, Kennedy and Kelissa, son Jason, grandchildren, Jordan and Michael, sisters Ruth Uphold (Mary), Karin Lefler (Ron), brothers, Kent Creel, Jim Uphold (Ruthie), John Uphold (Judi) and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Michaele had an abiding love of animals and so we request in lieu of flowers, a donation to an animal rescue of your choosing would be appreciated.