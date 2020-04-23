Michelle Barrett Stedfield

Provided Photo

Michelle Stedfield passed away on April 12, 2020 at Carson-Tahoe Hospital in Carson City, NV. Michelle was born at Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego on December 8, 1967.

Michelle graduated from Nevada Union High School in Grass Valley, CA in 1986 and was able to finish her college studies at California State University – Sacramento in 2008. She met her husband, Greg, in Sacramento, CA shortly after his discharge from the military. Their first date was April 24, 1989 and they were married on December 16th of the same year in Zephyr Cove, NV. When you know, you know…….

Michelle was trained as a Chinese Language Interpreter at the Defense Language Institute while a member of the United States Army. She tried her hand at many different jobs in her professional career. She finally settled on being a teacher and taught science at Carson City High School (Go Senators!). She loved her kids. Good or not, motivated or not. She loved them all and helped them all as much as any teacher could. She was loved by all.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Greg, and her son Dylan (daughter-in-law Shelby), daughter Cassidy, mother Betty Lou Barrett and father Michael Barrett, granddaughters Zoe and Reese.

A celebration of Life will be announced as we resume “normal” life but is anticipated to be June 6th.