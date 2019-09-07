Mila Farrell

Mila L. Farrell October 15, 1965 – Aug 25th, 2019 Mila passed away after a hard , courageous and long fought battle with cancer.

Mila was born in Reno, Nevada and spent most of her life in the Carson City/Dayton area. She from both Dayton High School and Western Nevada College with Sum ma Cum Laude honors. Mila was also class valedictorian for Dayton.

Mila’s passions were: God first and foremost, raising an amazing daughter, traveling, camping, cooking and fighting for this countries rights and freedoms.

She was the kindest, generous and most compassionate person you would ever meet. Always putting others ahead of herself, Always taking the bull by the horns when someone was in need of help. Mila was what the rest of us should strive to be.

Mila is survived by her husband Tom, daughter Haley, sister Roxann and brothers John and Lauren.

R.I.P. my beautiful angel. You are gone much too soon!

In lieu of flowers please send donations to https://www.plumfund.com/medical-fund/milas-miracle