Mildred Edna Heinz

Mildred entered into rest after a long illness at the age of 84.

She was born in Salinas, CA to Lincoln and Edna Sargenti.

She met and married Billy W. Heinz in Port Orford, OR on September 19, 1953.

They had six children: Marlin, Marshall, Marlowe, Marnell, Catherine and Marque.

Mildred’s passing was preceded by her son Marshall and daughter Catherine.

She is survived by her husband Billy; sons Marlin, Marlowe, Marnell, Marque; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Jeanette Vik, Orlene Sargenti, Clover Sargenti-Womack and many nieces and nephews.