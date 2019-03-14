Mona Virginia Moyle aged 77, peacefully passed away March 9, 2019 surrounded by her family in Fallon Nevada.

She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 50 years, Ira Robert Moyle. She is also survived by her son Robert Scott White and his wife Karen, son Troy Robert Moyle (Donna Hunter) and daughter Traci Lynn Ricks (Buddy Barrenchea). She was blessed with eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Kristina Kogel.

Virginia dedicated her life to serving others as a nurse and mother of four. She began her service as a volunteer and LPN, earning a registered nurse degree in 1975. She worked at Banner Churchill Community hospital for the majority of her more than 40 year career, caring for the people of Fallon Nevada. She retired with her husband and enjoyed spending time reading and summering on a fishing boat crabbing with friends in Winchester, Oregon.

She gave generously to her community and family. Our mother will be greatly missed.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the Churchill County ambulance crew, nursing staff at Banner Churchill Community Hospital and especially Dr Hockenberry. Their support and comfort in this time of sorrow will not be forgotten.

Her life will be celebrated with a graveside service March 25th at 1 pm at the Fallon Cemetery with a reception immediately following at the Church of the Latter Day Saints 450 N. Taylor Street in Fallon, Nevada.

The family requests donations, in lieu of flowers, to be sent in her name to the Banner Churchill Community Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care of the Smith Family Funeral Home, 775-423-2255.