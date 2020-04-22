Monty SMith

Ranch hand and property manager Monty Smith passed away peacefully at home in Fallon, Nevada March 10, 2020. Born September 17, 1934 to Ernest and Dorothy Smith, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Monty spent his formative years in Upper Peninsula with his grandparents, as his grandfather was a well-known fur trapper and commercial fisherman in that area . At 17, Monty enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving 4 years as boiler tender on the plane guard ship attached to the USS O’Hare. Upon discharge in 1955, he moved out West. Loving horses and the great outdoors, he chose ranch work in Idaho, Utah and Northern Nevada.

In Elko, 1974, he met and married his wife of 45 years, Joyce. Shortly thereafter they moved to Reno to begin property management. For the next forty years they managed many downtown properties for builder-owners such as Frank Monroe Sr., Frank Monroe Jr. and John O’Gara families, properties such as Talley-Ho, City Center, Reno Royal Park-n-Walk and then newly built Seasons Inn and nearly twenty years at the popular Stardust Lodge, one of the last downtown motels with a beautiful outdoor heated pool, which has since been demolished.

In 2013, after spending one year in Eureka, Nevada managing Sundown Motel for builder-owner Margie Hammond of failing health, he and his wife retired to Fallon, Nevada.

. Monty leaves 2 sons: David & family of Alvarado, Texas and Bret, deceased, One sister: Donna & Ray Laney, both deceased & numerous nieces and nephews in Bay City, Michigan, 2 stepsons: Michael Giraud, Round Mountain, Nevada and Gary Giraud & family of Trona, California, Stepdaughter Kathy Martin & family, Lexington Oklahoma as wellas numerous grand and great grandchildren.

Monty, GrandPa Monty, Uncle Monty was dearly loved and will be missed by all. Storyteller-Animal Lover-A Real Cowboy- A Great Human Being.