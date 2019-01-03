March 23, 1929 – Friday, Dec. 28, 2018

Morris Clifford Lawton passed away on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada.

Morris was born in Medford, Oregon on March 23, 1929 to Morris and Beth Lawton. Morris graduated from Oakland Tech High School in 1947. Upon Graduation, he enlisted in the Army where he achieved the rank of Corporal. He played in the hospital band and worked in the Lettermen Army Hospital.

After his military service he went to Art School in New York and after completing art school Morris eventually settled in Los Angeles where he was a commercial artist and met his future wife, Wanda. They were married in 1967 and moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1971 where they raised their Son, Michael, until 1981 when they moved to Gardnerville.

Morris worked at Harrah’s Tahoe for 25 years as a casino supervisor. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fishermen and golfer. He also loved to paint and write calligraphy.

Morris is preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Beth Lawton, his brother J and his wife Wanda.

He is survived by his son Michael and his two Grandchildren, Brooke and Tyler Lawton. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A funeral Service is being held on Friday, January 4th at 10:00 am at St. Gall’s Catholic Church, followed by a burial at East Side Memorial Park.