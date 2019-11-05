Nadeen Ruth Crawford March 12, 1926 ~ November 3, 2019

Nadeen Ruth Crawford of Carson City, NV passed away on November 3, 2019 at the age of 93, with family by her side.

She was born in Curtis, Oklahoma to Gordon H. and Florence Millard on March 12, 1926.

Nadeen met the love of her life H. Wayne Crawford in college and they married on June 1st, 1948.

Nadeen worked for various retail and food processing businesses, but prided herself on being a wonderful and dedicated mom, gramma and Pastor’s wife. She was also an important part of the Church fellowship which included playing the organ/piano, teaching Sunday school, and organizing events.

Nadeen was preceded in death by her husband and grandaughter Dawn Suzanne Crawford.

She is survived by her 3 sons Duane, David and Jonathan (wife Katya); her sister Lee White; brothers Vernon Millard (wife Chris), Dwight Millard (wife Sandra).

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 8th at 11:00 am at the Lone Mountain Cemetery, 1044 Beverly Dr. in Carson City, NV.