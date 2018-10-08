September 3, 1945 ~ September 23, 2018

Nancy Ann Richardson passed away unexpectedly at her home in Fallon on September 23, 2018. Nancy was born September 3, 1945 in Greenville, California to Duane and Rosemary Lambert.

Nancy had lived in Yerington, Nevada for 30 plus years before moving to Fallon 7 years ago. She was a school bus driver and had driven for both towns. Nancy wore many hats, she loved her cows, helping birth the calves, she had been a bartender and a waitress, driving school bus in between all of it.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 years ago, husband of 34 years, Gary, and granddaughter, Dedra Morris.

Nancy is survived by daughters, Brenda Sellers, Cindy Gardner, Deena Eoff; sisters and brothers, Nelda Parsons, Frank Lambert, Alice Patchin and Bobby Milton; 8 grandkids and 3 great-grand kids; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Nancy's Life will be held on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 11 am at The Gardens Funeral Home, 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, NV 89406.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, NV. 89406 775 423-8928