December 11, 1933 ~ May 11, 2018

Nancy Audrey Adams Perazzo, 84, died May 11, 2018 in Fallon, Nevada after a short illness.

Nancy was born on December 11, 1933 in Bunkerville, Nevada to Irvin and Bernice (Pendleton) Adams. She was the third of six children. All of her childhood was spent in Bunkerville, Nevada. She graduated from Virgin Valley High School in 1952.

Nancy attended the University of Nevada her freshman year, then she transferred to Utah State University where she graduated in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science degree in the School of Home Economics and Family Living.

While working as an Extension Agent in Fallon, she went on a blind date with John Perazzo as his square dance partner in November 1956. They were sealed in the St. George Temple in April 1958. Last month they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with their family.

Nancy taught kindergarten for 25 years. She loved teaching kindergarten and influenced the lives of many young children. Other hobbies and interests included square dancing, genealogy, photography, quilting, gardening, family, friends, and giving service to others.

As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in many positions. She has a strong testimony of the Savior and a great love for temples. John and Nancy served three missions for the church: Texas Fort Worth Mission (1992 – 1994), Oakland/San Francisco Mission (1996 – 1998) and they served in the first Temple Presidency of the Reno Nevada Temple (2000 – 2004).

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, sister Drexel Hafen, brother Wayne Adams, grandson Adam Perazzo, and grandson-in-law Jon Scott.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband John; five children: David (Jackie), Teresa (Matt) Loveland, Alan, Glen (Beth) and Kathy (Gary) Jamieson, 26 grandchildren, and 36 great-grandchildren, sister Norma Hall, brother Calvin (Itaska) Adams, sister Marilyn (Jim) Baier, brother-in-law Jim (Margaret) Perazzo, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held on Sunday, May 13th, and on Monday, May 14th at the LDS Church located at 450 North Taylor Street. Her funeral followed with interment afterwards at Churchill County Cemetery.

Arrangements by Smith Family Funeral Home in Fallon, 775-423-2255