June 22, 1947 ~ December 14, 2017

Nancy Gale Scherbarth Loflin, 70, of Carson City, passed away December 14, 2017.

Nancy was born in Berkely, California on June 22, 1947. She grew up in South Lake Tahoe and Fresno, California where she graduated from McClain High School.

Nancy met Jeff Loflin in South Lake Tahoe in 1967 and were married in Carson City on July 19, 1968. While still in South Lake Tahoe, Nancy had two children, Jeffery and Jennifer then moved to Carson City in the Spring of 1974. She retired from LabCorp where she worked as a receptionist and courier.

Nancy had a wonderful personality that immediately endeared people to her. She was open, honest, trustworthy, caring, and brave. She loved to travel, listen to music, dance, be with her friends, and spend time with her grandson.

Nancy loved the outdoors, especially hiking and camping. Nancy was a great cook and loved making huge meals for family get-togethers and special occasions. She will be dearly missed.

Nancy is survived by husband, Jeff; daughter, Jennifer; son, Jeff; and grandson, Hunter.

She was preceded in death by father, Harold; mother, Ethel; and brother, Loren.