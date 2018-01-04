Nancy Jean (Fosnaugh) Bergman of Fallon, Nevada passed away peacefully at her home on December 31, 2017 after a courageous battle with cancer and COPD.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Larry in 2013, her parents and grandson Raymond Joseph Roman.

She is survived by children Pat of San Marcos CA, Stephanie (Matt) of Ely NV, David (Shari) of Wasilla AK and eight grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Arrangements are in the care of Smith Family Funeral Home & Cremations, Fallon, NV775-423-2255