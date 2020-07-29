Nancy Joy (Brown) Dunlap passed away July 8, 2020 in Carson City.

Nancy was born in Santa Ana, California near the end of World War II on May 24, 1944 to her loving parents, Doris Hattie Brown and Marvin Dewey Brown, who was serving overseas in the Army.

The family moved to Garden Grove in 1949 in a home built by her father as a labor of love on the weekends.

Nancy completed her studies at Orange Coast College and moved to Oceanside, Ca where she met her husband, Patrick Dunlap and they were married in 1976.

In 1978, Nancy and Pat moved to Carson City and a few years later purchased their home in Minden.

Nancy worked in the Human Resources Dept. at Carson Tahoe Medical Center and retired after 25 wonderful years.

Nancy and Pat loved to ski during the winters and Nancy loved watching Pat race his motorcycle at tracks throughout the area.

Nancy’s home had a fantastic collection of 100’s of Teddy Bears of all kinds. Her collection was always fun to see because she constantly added new pieces.

Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband in 2015. She is survived by her brother. Richard Brown, her nieces, Hadi Brown, Nicholas Brown, Jenavieve Brown, and her grand-nieces, Charlotte Brown and Eleanor Brown.

A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church at 10:00 am, July 25, 2020.

Graveside services will be held later in the afternoon at Carson Gardens Cemetary.