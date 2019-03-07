Nancy Lee Tingvall List

February 4, 1942 – March 3, 2019

Nancy List, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, succumbed to Alzheimer's disease on March 3, 2019 in Fernley, Nevada at the age of 77. She was a teacher, a leader, a gardener and a maker

of delicious rhubarb pies. Born in Seattle, Washington to Horace and Cecelia Tingvall, Nancy attended Stanford University and graduated in 1963 with a degree in history. It was at Stanford University where she met her future husband, Alan List, on a blind date at the famed Rossotti's Beer Garden (affectionately known as "Zott's") in Portola Valley, California. Nancy and Alan married in 1963 and moved to Grand Forks, North Dakota, where for two years she taught history at St. James High School while Alan worked as a meteorologist in the Air Force.

Upon Alan's discharge from the Air Force in 1965, the couple moved to Washoe Valley, Nevada, where they lived and worked on the List Ranch. It was during their time in Washoe Valley that their three children, Tracy, Andrew and Jim, were born. In 1974, the family moved to Lovelock, Nevada, where they continued farming and ranching, raised their children, and where Nancy became involved in the community that she so loved and cherished. Nancy served for several years on the Nevada Humanities Committee and the Pershing County Republican Central Committee and was a founding member and first president of the Pershing County Fine Arts Committee. Nancy was involved with her daughter's Brownie troop and was a 4-H leader for many years. Nancy returned to teaching in 1980 at Pershing County Elementary School. She taught academic enrichment classes to gifted and talented students for several years before opening one of the first elementary computer labs statewide where she taught computer literacy until she retired.

Throughout her life Nancy enjoyed summers tending to her large garden and sharing its bounty with friends. She also enjoyed foreign travels with Alan and her Spanish language skills were particularly helpful on trips to Mexico, Central America, and South America. Nancy most enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and we will all miss her infectious laugh, silly sense of humor, and the curiosity she had for nature and the world around her. We will cherish our memories together forever.

Nancy is survived by her husband Alan of 55 years, her daughter Tracy (Pat), sons Andrew and Jim, and seven grandchildren. Nancy will be laid to rest during a private ceremony at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nancy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation or the Nevada Agricultural Foundation at http://nevadaagriculturalfoundation.org, P.O. Box 8089, Reno, NV 89507.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Fernley Estates Memory Care in Fernley, Nevada and Circle of Life Hospice Care in Reno, Nevada for their dedicated and kind care during Nancy's

extended illness.