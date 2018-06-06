August 31, 1935 – May 05, 2018

Neil "Buck" Wyatt passed away peacefully on May 5th.

Buck was a long time resident of Carson City and was known by many for his kindness and generosity.

He enjoyed fishing' camping and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed coaching a local Softball Team "Wyatt's Distributing" for many years.

Neil was dearly loved by his wife Joyce, four children, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He will be Forever in our Hearts and greatly missed.