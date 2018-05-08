Neil D’Wayne Wyatt

Neil D’Wayne WyattMay 8, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) May 8, 2018Neil D'Wayne Wyatt, age 83, of Carson City, NV, passed away on May 5, 2018. Arrangements are under the care of Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 775-882-4965. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesSherman LerudElizabeth Joy HummElette JoAnn HudsonClarisse (Chris) AustinLisa Ann WetzelTrending SitewideCarson High student Stephanie Schmidt, family overwhelmed by community supportOne dead after shooting at Smith’s in Dayton; search for suspect ongoingPelzer presents his passion to FallonNo shirt, you’re served by Carson City Sheriff’s OfficeCandidate for Carson City state Senate seat disqualified