Our Mom, Neva Brady Darrough passed away on February 8, 2020 at the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley, California. She was 100 years old.

Our Mom, a Shoshone from central Nevada was born January 10, 1920 in the Austin, Nevada area. She attended Austin Public School from Grammar through High School.

Our Mom married Hicks Darrough a Shoshone Rancher from the Big Smoky Valley in 1940. Seven children were born in Nevada, three at Reese River Valley and four at Butte Valley. Two children were born at Brigham City, Utah.

Our Mom was preceded in death by her husband, two sons and several grandchildren. She is survived by five daughters, two sons, several grandchildren, and many great and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by several sisters and numerous relatives.

Our beautiful Mom has been called home. Hers was a life well lived, one so full of happiness, joy, humility and respect. She was the epitome of a woman of God, through trials, tribulations, joys and blessings, her walk never wavered from that of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Our Mom loved and prayed for every member of her family, and though she will be greatly missed we take comfort in knowing that she is with our Father in Heaven, and her love for us will never be forgotten, and we will see her again.