Nichlas L. Bartel

June 19, 1947 ~ July 1, 2018

Nichlas (Nick) L Bartel went to be with the Lord on July 1, 2018 after a brief battle with lung cancer that he fought valiantly.

Nick was born in California on June 19, 1947. He moved to Nevada with his father where he attended school and graduated from Churchill County High School in 1965.

He retired from the Churchill County Telephone Company and was also a member of the Fallon Volunteer Fire Department and ambulance crew. Nick enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He and his wife (Vicki) moved to Nampa, Idaho in 2010.

Nick is survived by his wife of 35 years Vicki of Nampa, daughter Nikki of Sparks, son Curtis (Erica) of Fallon, sisters Dennise (Garnett) Mello and Loretta (Terry) Crossland of Fallon, brother Tom Bartel of Fallon; two grandchildren Raygen and Garret of Fallon; nephews Jeff Mello, Brian Mello, Adam Bartel, Farren Crossland; nieces Jerdie Crossland, Jennifer (Bartel) Alkire and cousin Ray Bullock.

Please join us as we gather together with family and friends to celebrate Nick's life on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Oasis Community Church, 1520 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV