Nichole Lynn Warner, 49 of Granbury, TX. passed on peacefully to her heavenly home with her loving family at her bedside.

Born November 22, 1969 at the Naval Hospital in Oakland Ca. She was raised in San Diego, CA and later moved to Fallon, NV.

Always up for a social occasion, she enjoyed hosting parties, planning wedding receptions and get togethers. She had a passion for hiking with her husband and hiked the Inca trail to Machu Picchu in Peru. She hiked often in the Sierra Nevada mountains in the Desolation Wilderness, and went camping with family in the Ruby Mountains of Nevada.

She spent the greater part of her adult life in Fallon, NV working for the United States Navy as a contractor and devoting much of her time with the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. Between her work for the Navy, and as a Relay for Life Team Captain, she made many lifelong friends. On arrival in Granbury in 2015 she became a LuLa Roe consultant and to no one’s surprise made some great and lasting friendships.

Her greatest joys were her family and two Labradors, Howie and Griswald.

Her ashes will be scattered at a later date with her immediate family.

A very special thanks to all those who helped her on her way.

Nichole is survived by her husband K.G., daughter Charlston Hamilton, son Chet Rigney and her beloved granddaughter Adelynn Mae Hamilton.

In lieu of flowers and cards, please make a donation to Debbie’s Dream Foundation:

Curing Stomach Cancer.