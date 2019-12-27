Noel Edward Groff

Ed and Sandy spent many years in Hawaii sailing and they moved to Carson City in 1993. He studied engraving and metal work extensively, enjoyed building and driving his hand-built replica Porsche Spyder and loved to fly his GlasAir airplane, which actually pre-deceased him last year.

Noel is survived by his wife Sandra, of Carson City, his son Kevin W. Groff and daughter-in-law Susan Groff, and daughter Noelle L. Groff, all from Hawaii Island, his grandson Bryce Groff and granddaughter Dylan Benito, as well as great-grandsons Herbert Benito and Kieran Groff. He is also survived by his brother John Groff and sister Sue (Groff) Volker of California.

He will be dearly missed by many family members and friends.

Arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations, 775-888-6800.