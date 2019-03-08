August 26, 1923 ~ February 28, 2019

Norma Beatrice Baker, age 95, passed away on February 28, 2019 in Reno, NV. She was born August 26, 1923 in Worcester, MA to Jesse and Hermine Langlois Budrow. She was a resident of Kingston, NV. She was also a veteran having served in the Air Force during World War II. Norma is survived by her son, Bruce also of Kingston, NV.

Graveside services with military honors will be held on Wednesday March 13th at 11:30 am at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Fernley under the direction of Smith Family

Funeral Home in Fallon, 775-423-2255.