July 26, 1938 ~ February 5, 2018

Norma Faye "Sally" Bennett, 79 passed away February 5, 2018 after making the difficult decision to enter hospice care due to her medical conditions. Her sister and children were by her side and the last few weeks were spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, nephews and friends.

Sally was born on July 26, 1938 in San Francisco, California to Norman and LaVerne Rabe. She graduated from South San Francisco High School in 1956 and married the love of her life, Carl on November 3, 1956 at St. Teresa of Avila Church in Carson City, Nevada.

They moved to Carson City in 1958 and Sally went to work for the PSC for a brief time. She then went to work for the Laxalt family as a legal secretary, first for Paul and then Peter "Mick" Laxalt. She remained with Mick as his legaland personal secretary for 36 plus years.

In 1997 Sally and Carl sold their home, bought a motorhome and traveled for several years before returning to Carson City in 2004.

There was nothing Sally loved more than her children, except for her grandchildren. They truly were the light of her life, and they all loved "Gramma Sally" very much. Sally was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her beautiful smile will be missed by us all.

Sally is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Carl.

She is survived by her daughters Mechele (Tom), Susan (Keith); son Brian (Joy); grandchildren Christina, Kaitlin, Allen, Patrick, Christian, Sarah; great grandchildren, Madison, Kaydence, Dominic; Sister Sue; nephews Don and Ron; brother Richard and her faithful four legged companion Oliver.

We would like to thank the wonderful nurses from CTH Cancer Center, Elizabeth, Angela, Lisa, Jennifer, Caroline and Rhonda; Kindred Hospice; Dr. Nael Abdoul-Hosn, Carmella Downing PA, and Mylea for the love, care and support you have provided to our mother over the years, months and weeks.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 11:00am at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 3000 Lompa Lane, Carson City, Nevada. Reception to follow in Chartz Hall.

In lieu of fowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent's Dining Room, CTH Cancer Resource Center or a blood donation at United Blood Services. Mom was transfusion dependent and without blood donations she would have left us years ago. If you are able, please give the gift of life.

Capitol City Cremation is responsible for the funeral arrangements, 775-882-1766